Justin Bieber quashes marriage woe rumors with tribute to Hailey

Justin Bieber shuts off all hate with loving post to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber just gushed over his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a picture of his wife, posing for the camera.

The model could be seen wearing woolen, patterned dress, with shades of pink and purple, one side off-shoulder.

Hailey paired her look together with white satin heels and freshly washed hair and a minimal make up look, with her signature glow on her face.

“Love this picture of you baby gurrllll,” Justin captioned the picture.

This update came after the Baby singer posted two pictures of himself as well, almost an hour before his tribute to Hailey.

In the pictures, Justin could be seen hanging out in what seemed a personal space, most likely his or a close pal’s home.

In the first photo, a little blurry, the Yummy crooner can be seen using his phone in his hands while the second picture gives a closer look to his outfit, a black shirt and rather low waisted knee-length shorts, held onto his waist by a belt with a Calvin Klein underwear showing as well.

This is also not the first time Justin has pulled off this underwear look, with him wearing a rather casual outfit at businessman Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding's Sangeet ceremony.

Even though he wore a Marni jacket and Willy Chavarria track pants with visible boxers during his performance, the look gave off a typical Indian “chaddi-baniyan” look, mainly something that Indian uncles wear, as per the mockery he previously garnered on the internet.