Katherine LaNasa reveals actress she's talking to amid 'The Pitt' Emmy nod

Katherine LaNasa has been nominated for a supporting actress Emmy for her role in 'The Pitt'

August 25, 2025

No one’s more excited for this year’s Emmy awards than Katherine LaNasa.

LaNasa, who’s been nominated for her role as nurse Dana Evans in HBO Max’s hit The Pitt.

Gushing over the nod, she noted that she’s never been to award shows due to her own nomination.

“I've always looked at these awards shows on television and I've been to a few with my exes that were in [shows] that were nominated, but it's been a really long time," LaNasa, 58, told People.

"To be a part of [the Emmys] because of me, because of my own work, is absolutely an honor and thrilling and exciting and beautiful and something that I can only dream of happening," she added.

She dubbed the nomination "a dream."

"I really hope that I can take it in," she remarked.

In her excitement over nomination, LaNasa has turned Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson to guide her.

“I've been talking with Sarah Paulson who just keeps telling me, 'Take it all in. Enjoy it,'" LaNasa shared.

LaNasa is up against Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Patricia Arquette (Severance), Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus), Carrie Coon (The White Lotus),Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Parker Posey (The White Lotus) in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

