Lil Nas X charged with four felonies post arrest

Lil Nas X lands in hot water with four felony charges

Lil Nas X might just have to up his legal game.

The renowned musician has now been charged with four felonies after he had public naked breakdown last week in the streets of Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) with the artist displaying erratic behaviour by shouting lyrics to songs and making hand gestures to cars that passed by.

Police have claimed that the Industry Baby singer struck an officer and was charged with misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

A felony complaint obtained by the Daily Mail mentions that Lil Nas X has been charged with three separate counts of battery with injury on a peace officer - referring to three alleged incidents with separate police officers, along with the felony charge of resisting an executive officer.

Per the California penal code, a felony battery charge on a peace officer is punishable by up to three years in jail, while resisting an executive officer carries a maximum penalty of three years in California state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Daily Mail has reached out the representative for Lil Nas X but have not heard back from them as of yet.

This comes after a video of the Grammy Award-winning rapper spread, where he realized he was being recorded, offering a full frontal view, he sang Nicki Minaj's part from the 2010 Kanye West hit Monster, in the clip.

Then, as per TMZ, the Old Town Road hitmaker was seen through Short Stories Hotel security cameras that he was roaming the grounds in a pair of jeans, a button up shirt and a cowboy hat.

Somewhere along the way, Lil Nas X got rid of his clothes and was seen walking along Ventura Blvd in just his boxers and boots. He was then sent to a hospital by authorities on suspicion of drug consumption.