Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's honest reaction to Matt Rife buying 'The Conjuring' house revealed

'The Conjuring' stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga break silence over Matt Rife buying haunted house

The Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have broken their silence over comedian Matt Rife purchasing the home and museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Patrick and Vera have portrayed the couple in the franchise since 2013, and will be back in the last film The Conjuring: Last Rites.

"I’d love to pick his brain," Farmiga, 52, told People. The actress said she wants to know "what his intentions are."

Rife recently purchased the house, which is located in Monroe, Connecticut. The Warrens lived in the home for decades and opened a museum in the basement, showcasing artifacts from their cases.

All the 750 artifacts, including the Annabelle doll, now legally belong to Rife.

Farmiga added that she was "so curious as

Wilson agreed and noted that reopening the museum would disturb the peace of the street.

"It’s a private little street. There are neighbors everywhere. [The Warrens] lived in the same house for a long, long time, so it’s not like some estate on a massive acreage. It’s just on a block. It’s a normal house on a street in Monroe, Connecticut," he said.

"So I am curious. I can’t imagine the people that live on that street want lines of cars paying money to go into the house,” the Insidious star added.

"I hope he doesn’t have a garage sale,” Farmiga joked, making Wilson laugh.

"That’d be funny,” he remarked.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be seen for the last time as Ed, who died in 2006, and Lorraine, who died in 2019, in the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites.