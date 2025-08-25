Alicia Silverstone shares 'good karma' she experienced after going vegan

Alicia Silverstone reveals health benefits she got as 'good karma'

Alicia Silverstone’s asthma and respiratory issues vanished when she went vegan.

Alicia appeared on Oliver Hudson’s podcast Sibling Revelry, where she noted that she considers the health benefits “good karma.”

“What happened to me was I was on an asthma inhaler, I had an asthma inhaler every single day,” the Clueless alum explained.

“I had allergy shots twice a week. I was taking antibiotics three times a year, at least, for bronchitis,” the actress revealed.

Alicia admitted that she “just ate a lot of ice cream and french fries,” before going vegan.

She noted that she did for the animals and was surprised by the lung health improvement.

Another problem she got rod off was acne.

“I got to ditch all of that. I ditched the asthma inhaler, all of that went away when I changed my diet, and I didn't know that that was gonna happen. That was the miracle,” she said. “I always thought it was good karma.”

“If I had continued that [carnivore diet], who knows what [would have] happened to me?” Alicia Silverstone said, explaining that going vegan, “drastically changed my life.”