Shoaib dedicates winning performances to wife on wedding anniversary

KARACHI: All-rounder Shoaib Malik, who scored an unbeaten century in third ODI against West Indies has dedicated his match-winning performances to his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, on their seventh wedding anniversary.

Happy anniversary @MirzaSania



My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams & here we are celebrating our 7 years MA! — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) April 12, 2017

Malik, who was declared the "Man of the Match" and "Man of the Series" helped Pakistan win the crucial series.

The wedding between the two biggest sports personalities from Pakistan and India created a media frenzy in both countries. Both stars decided to the knot in April 2010.

The relationship of the two sports stars, fondly known as ‘Shonia’, has remained as one of the most discussed ones in the sub-continent.

Sania Mirza rose to fame when she, along with partner Alisa Kleybanova, won the 2003 Wimbledon Championships Girls' Doubles title. Since then she has won three women’s double and three mixed doubles in Grand Slams for India.

Shoaib Malik who made his debut in 1999, has captained the Pakistani cricket team between 2007 and 2009.

