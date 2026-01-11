 
How playing Timothee Chalamet's mom brought Fran Drescher back on screen

January 11, 2026

Fran Drescher broke her on-screen hiatus with Marty Supreme, in which she plays the role of Timothee Chalamet’s mom, and spoke about her experience in a new interview.

The 68-year-old actress shared that although she cherished her time on set with the Dune star, 30, he didn't seem to be interested in stirring up conversations.

"He's delightful. I mean, it's not like he wanted to be my best friend or anything. Even though I was open to it! But he's a young lad, living his dream. I'm very happy for him. His success is well deserved," the Hotel Pennsylvania star told People Magazine.

Drescher declared that she had been a fan of Chalamet long before working with him and so “I was delighted to be cast as his mom."

The Nanny actress shared that the director of the newly released movie, Josh Safdie, offered the role to her because he thought “me and Timmy kind of looked alike. And he said, 'I know your background, and I know there's a depth to you that I want to extract for this movie. I know you've got that in you.' You have to love a director like that. It's always the good ones."

Chalamet and Drescher’s movie has already made a lot of buzz soon after its release and gotten several nominations already.

