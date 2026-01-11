Travis Kelce's teammate spills the beans on Taylor Swift's first impression

Travis Kelce's pal was introduced to Taylor Swift during a stressful moment

Taylor Swift appeared to be a caring partner in her early impression of Travis Kelce’s teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, back in 2024.

The 36-year-old pop superstar had called the NFL star, also 36, after there had been a shooting at the parade honouring the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, but he couldn't talk to his now-fiancée because of being in a drunken state.

However, the tight end reportedly passed the phone to Edwards-Helaire, who comforted the Opalite hitmaker.

He told the Grammy winner, who was in Australia at the time, that Kelce was “ill but unhurt.”

While there had been 22 people injured in the shooting, no NFL players were harmed.

The Lover songstress was quick to act and sparked a buzz after making hefty donations to the affected. Kelce himself, too, shared resources for fundraising through his podcast New Heights at the time.

Edwards-Helaire told Kansas City Star that soon after Swift made arrangements for Kelce to Calabasas for the running back’s wedding with JoJo O’Connor, and she apologised for missing the nuptials because of her Eras Tour schedule.

“It was one of those things where she understood the relationship. She knows where everything stands,” Edwards-Helaire praised Swift.

The running back and his wife have reportedly received an early invite to the pop superstar and Kelce’s wedding this June.