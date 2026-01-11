Colombian music star Yeison Jimenez dead at 34 after fatal plane crash

The airplane crashed shortly after takeoff and killed all six people on board

Yeison Jiménez, one of Colombia’s most beloved música popular stars, has died at 34 after a plane crash just hours before he was set to perform.

According to The Sun, the singer was travelling to Medellín on Saturday, January 10, for a concert, when his aircraft — believed to be owned by Jiménez’s firm YJ Company SAS — went down shortly after takeoff at 4 p.m. The crash killed all six people on board. The other victims were identified as Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

His photographer, Mora, shared video from inside the aircraft shortly before the crash. Footage obtained by The Sun later showed the wreckage engulfed in flames as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Shortly after the incident, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics announced on X that a plane with registration N325FA crashed “in the area between Paipa and Duitama” while en route to Medellín. Jiménez’s death was later confirmed in a statement by his representatives posted to his Instagram.

“With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez's organisation and team deeply regret to announce his passing,” the message read, describing the musician as “a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

The Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation is investigating the crash. Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children.