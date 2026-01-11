Joe Keery, Lisa as Golden Globes pairing sparks buzz among fans

Golden Globe Awards, which are slated to be held on January 11, revealed its presenter list, with Joe Keery and Lisa among them.

The Stranger Things star and APT crooner’s pairing instantly sparked buzz among fans.

The Rockstar singer has been a fan of Stranger Things and expressed her love for it online.

The Blackpink singer has openly spoken about being emotionally invested in the show, especially with the fifth and final season.

In a video shared online by a fan from Lisa’s live session, the Pink Venom singer admitted that she was nervous about how the story would end and said she kept praying that her favourite characters would survive.



Those favourites were Steve Harrington (Keery) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).

Ahead of the finale, she also cheered for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven through her Instagram story.

Later, the singer also shared her reaction after watching the ending, saying, “Oh my god! I’m not ready to say anything. I don’t want to spoil it. But I love the ending, I just want to say that, because Steve and Dustin are alive."

With now the duo presenting at the Golden Globe, fans are excited for Lisa to meet her favourite character.

One user wrote on X, “Lisa is gonna met one of her favorite characters from Stranger Things."

“Manifesting #LISA presenting with Joe keery for Golden globes or interactions with Stranger Things cast. She is the OG fangirl,” wrote another fan.

One more added, “LISA & Joe Keery couple pics are definitely coming! The Stranger Things stan excitement is real.”

Whether the two actually meet behind-the-stage remains to be seen.

All five season of Stranger Things season five are now streaming on Netflix.