PanamaVerdict: Here’s what Pakistani celebrities think

By now, we have read a lot about of the many firsts and as many misses at the 16th Lux Style Awards, which were held Wednesday night in Karachi. But what took us by surprise was how well-versed the big names of Pakistan’s entertainment space are of the country’s political situation (or not!).

“Chal dil mere, chorr yeh phere…”

Yes, that’s exactly what Ali Zafar responded with first when asked what he thinks of the Panama Leaks ruling scheduled for 2 PM today. Jokes apart, he believes that the decision should be in favour of Pakistani people and their “growing, progressive Pakistan… for children and everyone.”

“I hope we’re not celebrating April Fools' Day on April 20,” joked Faysal Qureshi.

However, Noman Ijaz was very serious about it. “Our country has been the subject of many an evil eye,” he said, adding that measures are needed to counter that.

Sanam Saeed prefers not to dip her hands into anything related to the politics, explaining that she has “zero interest” in that field.

Accountability, Sheheryar Munawar believes, is very crucial. “I consider myself to be a common man. We pay taxes and that money should be spent well,” the 28-year-old said hinting at some “big, expensive apartments” around the world.

"I’m a very positive person. I like that space," Atif Aslam told Geo.tv.

Syra Shehroz was actually quite unaware of why April 20 is significant for Pakistan.

This is how the conversation went:

“Do you know what’s happening tomorrow [April 20]?”

“Nope.”

“Panama case verdict will be announced tomorrow.”

“Really?”

And we will let you hear the Meera Jee’s answer yourself in the video above!

0



0





