Phoebe Bridgers sparks new album rumours amid tour buzz

Phoebe Bridgers fans theorise about new record after tour announcement

Phoebe Bridgers just announced her The Lost Tour but fans believe there are more surprises up her sleeve for the comeback after a three-year hiatus.

The 31-year-old indie musician shared the promotional graphics for the tour on social media, where fans noticed a car with a possible clue to the title of her next album.

The poster featured a car with a number plate which read, EBG, which fans on the internet theorise could be an abbreviation for Everyone Be Gone, and more potential titles for the new record.

Sharing the picture on social media, fans let their guesses run wild – as they wrote, “EVERYONE BE GONE (A THIRD STUDIO ALBUM) BY PHOEBE BRIDGERS - OUT ON SEPTEMBER 18TH.”

Another added, “it's a play on her name i think.”

While some held on to the hope and chimed in, “SAY ITS REAL,” and “pls let it be real.”

More cheered, “i could write essays on this” and “im so ready for the new pb era.”

As for the official confirmation, Bridgers has not shared any details about a new album as of yet.