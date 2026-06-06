Rosalía lands in Barcelona as cancellation theories swirl online

Rosalia returned to Barcelona amid reported family emergency as netizens continue debate over the reason for the concert cancellation.

Earlier this week Miami’s Kaseya Center announced that the Spanish singer and actress was forced to pull back from her June 4 and 6 performances due to a family emergency.

A similar update later confirmed that her June 8 stop in Orlando would also be affected.

The unexpected delay means the Grammy-winning star’s North American leg of the LUX Tour has been put to pause.

After the upsetting announcement, the MALAMENTE hitmaker headed back to her hometown.

A video captured her walking out of the airport alongside a lady. The caption read, “Rosalía has returned to Barcelona after the cancellation of her concerts in the USA. This looks serious…”

Netizens didn’t hold back to put their narrative on the table with one writing, “From what I read around, many artists are canceling concerts and it's because the tickets shot through the roof and the hype to go fizzled out. It's called blue dot fever,” dismissing Rosalia’s family emergency claims.

Another came up with a different theory, “I think the real reason is that he didn't sell out the whole concert, it's gonna come out on Bad Bunny's last date in Madrid and that's when the tickets will go back up.”

However a DESPECHÁ singer’s supporter was quick to counter such claims, writing, “The concerts are going to be postponed; they are not canceled. It is not related to ticket sales since it was sold out.”

They explained, “She had everything prepared to perform in Miami, the dancers, the crew, the orchestra, etc., so it has been an urgent last-minute problem.”

A Rosalia fan commented, “Family always comes first, I send you all my strength and support.”

Another criticized the paparazzi, “He [she] comes for a serious family emergency and the first thing is to record him arriving to see how he is, how disgusting they are.”

While details surrounding the family emergency remain private, the postponement adds another twist to Rosalía's otherwise successful global tour.