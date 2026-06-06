Justin Bieber to perform in Super Bowl LXI?

Justin Bieber is emerging as a Super Bowl halftime contender after his record-breaking Coachella set.

The upcoming Super Bowl LXI (Super Bowl 61) will be played on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Friday, June 5, a NFL rumours account on X, formerly Twitter, teased that, “Justin Bieber is now the favorite to be the Super Bowl 61 halftime show performer.”

The post garnered mixed reactions from social media users. The Baby hitmaker’s fans were quick to express their excitement if the pop star would be booked for the gig.

One supporter commented, “Say what you want about him, but a prime Bieber performance on the world's biggest stage is exactly what the culture needs. Book it immediately. [goat and fire emoji].”

Another compared it with The Weeknd’s halftime, writing, “Would be the best halftime show since The Weekend. Please bro!”

However, not everyone was in favour of the potential choice as one fan wrote, “I left during his set weekend 1 of Coachella.”

Another wrote bluntly, “It can't get worse than this right?”

“Nothing against him, but who's watching that halftime show thing?” they added.

Although the Never Say Never singer being considered for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show remains purely speculative, fueled by his recent resurgence in popularity, the NFL has yet to reveal any shortlisted or potential performers.

For the unversed, Bieber, 32, reportedly broke multiple records with his headline-making Coachella performances.

Most notably, he became the highest-paid artist in the festival's history and set a new Coachella merchandise record, generating more than $15 million in sales through his SKYLRK brand.

Among his other major achievements were delivering the festival's most-viewed performance, becoming the most-searched artist during the event, driving unprecedented ticket demand, and triggering a 250% surge in streaming numbers following his sets.