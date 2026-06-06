Rebekah Vardy refuses to be defined by critics in emotional post

The statement came just after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics in a series of lacklustre reviews on Wednesday

Rebekah Vardy shared a powerful and seemingly fitting response the form a lengthy statement about reclaiming her voice after her ITV show received very negative reviews.

The WAG, 44, took to Instagram where she said she will not let other people's opinions define her.

However, one can't be sure that whom she is referring to, as the last few years of her life have been dominated by her libel battle with Coleen Rooney which Rebekah lost.

She briefly touched on the case in the documentary.

She penned in her statement: 'And I'm signing off with this tonight! For so long I've stood back and allowed people to tear me down, create false narratives about who I am and tell a version of my story that was never mine.

'I've stayed silent while assumptions were made, judgements were passed and misconceptions were spread. I know what I endured I know the toll it took and I know the strength it required to keep moving forward.

'I'm no longer willing to let others define me. I know who I am what I've lived through and the values I stand for. 'Moving forward I choose to speak for myself, stand in my truth and leave behind the weight of opinions that were never rooted in reality.

'What was meant to break me instead revealed my strength. My story belongs to me and I'm taking it back.'

The statement came just after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics in a series of lacklustre reviews on Wednesday.