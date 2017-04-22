This is what Kangana Ranaut said on Sonu Nigam's Azaan controversy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is also famous for her straightforward and blunt style never leaves the chance to be in news.

Controversy's favourite child Kangana has recently given her response over Sonu Nigam's Azaan controversy.

Sonu Nigam whose harsh remarks over Azaan sparked outrage on social media has now divided the Bollywood as well.

While some of the Bollywood stars are slamming Sonu for being disrespectful towards a particular religion, there are some who are supporting it.

But can you guess what's Kangana's take on Sonu Nigam's remark? We will tell you.

Recently, when Queen actress was questioned about her take on Sonu Nigam's remark over Azaan, this is what she said:

“See I can’t speak for anyone, but I personally love Azaan! When we were shooting for Tanu Weds Manu in Lucknow, I loved the sound of it (Azaan), I can only speak for myself! Whatever religious activity, may it be at the gurdwara, or Bhagavad Gita, or Azaan, I personally like it a lot! And, I personally like going to places of worship like masjid, temple or church! We go for a Christmas Mass too! Again, as I said, I can only speak for myself, but that’s not to say that what he’s (Sonu Nigam) saying should not be considered, whatever he said is his opinion and he should be respected for that; I think that’s the idea of bringing it to social media, isn’t it, so it should be discussed!

0



0





