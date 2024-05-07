Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for racking up only frequent flyer miles instead of forgiveness from family.

Everything has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched base on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she addressed the truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

In the piece she even poked a bit of fun and said, “Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex has had a few exciting years – if we’re talking frequent flyer points, that is.”

Because “this week he will add to his grand total when he does the Los Angeles-London hop in the confines of first class.”

While Ms Elser believes “his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex might have dodged having to do battle with jet lag and a nation that, statistically, has the serious beef with both of them, for Harry, this return to the shores of his homeland will be his 11th trip in just over three years.”

“Bet he’s really getting to know the LAX duty-free offering pretty well,” she also went as far as to add while addressing the state of affairs across the pond.

For those unversed, this piece has come in response to Prince Harry’s trip to the UK, for the 10-year anniversary event of the Invictus Games, slated to be held in St Paul’s Cathedral just a day later.

The news even prompted Ms Elser to address all the good Prince Harry’s done via the Games themselves, for they focus mainly on wounded veterans who are sent from all over the world to compete for the Games.

Given that its the anniversary of such an event Ms Elser said, “This should be a victory lap for the 39-year-old, a nice bit of icing on a nice bit of cake after a decade of changing an untold number of lives” but “instead, Harry faces a return trip unlike any other.”

This is because this time around his father and sister-in-law would have been suffering from cancer.

As of right now, its been reported that the Duke has officially touched down on London shores, according to the Daily Mail.