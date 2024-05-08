Prince Harry yearns for ‘back up team' from US amid UK isolation

Prince Harry feels isolated as he makes solo trip to the UK

Prince Harry is seemingly harbouring feelings of loneliness without Meghan Markle in the UK.



As the Duke of Sussex receives a snub from King Charles upon no meeting on arrival, Harry deeply misses his beloved wife.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’'s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Body language expert Judi James has now decoded Harry’s body language at the Honourable Artillery Company's headquarters for a one-day summit, where she believes the Duke is sad.

"This is a confident, splayed-leg, knee-bent walk from Harry who, with his chin raised and an eye-smile that suggests some delight at all the royal-looking fuss here, appears more than happy to enjoy a reception that involves some sort of a military parade for him to inspect as well as a warm, bicep-grabbing man hug reception from his hosts," she said.

"His emotional leakage signals, though, suggest where his thoughts might lie here though and even hint that the jauntiness is prompted by bravado," Judi added.

"As he brings his hands up in a barrier ritual, he is fiddling with his wedding ring with not one but two fingers. This is a self-comfort gesture that would suggest feelings of isolation and a desire for a back-up team from home," she continued, noting that Harry is awaiting to meet Meghan in Africa.