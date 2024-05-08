Meghan Markle ‘totally against' as Harry think Archie is ‘perfect person' to heal Royal rift

Meghan Markle wants to keep son Archie away from the UK

Meghan Markle does not want her son, Prince Archie, to visit UK in the coming years, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California alongside her husband Prince Harry and two children, is protective to send them abroad without security.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Prince Archie won’t be visiting the UK again any time soon – Meghan is totally against the idea".

He added: "Harry is beginning to think Archie might be the perfect person to help heal the divisions in the family".

Quinn noted: "Back in the UK with Archie by his side, the old bitter arguments might well begin to disappear.”

He noted: “Harry is undoubtedly becoming increasingly worried that his children will have no relationship with their grandfather or indeed with their cousins and he sees a way through this which will allow Meghan to stay in the USA while he occasionally visits with Archie and, later on, Lilibet."