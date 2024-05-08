 

Meghan Markle ‘totally against' as Harry think Archie is ‘perfect person' to heal Royal rift

Meghan Markle wants to keep son Archie away from the UK

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Meghan Markle ‘totally against' as Harry think Archie is ‘perfect person' to heal Royal rift 

Meghan Markle does not want her son, Prince Archie, to visit UK in the coming years, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California alongside her husband Prince Harry and two children, is protective to send them abroad without security.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Prince Archie won’t be visiting the UK again any time soon – Meghan is totally against the idea".

He added: "Harry is beginning to think Archie might be the perfect person to help heal the divisions in the family".

Quinn noted: "Back in the UK with Archie by his side, the old bitter arguments might well begin to disappear.”

He noted: “Harry is undoubtedly becoming increasingly worried that his children will have no relationship with their grandfather or indeed with their cousins and he sees a way through this which will allow Meghan to stay in the USA while he occasionally visits with Archie and, later on, Lilibet."

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry meeting plans with King Charles quashed: ‘Hopes for reunion'

Prince Harry meeting plans with King Charles quashed: ‘Hopes for reunion'
Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'
Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed video

Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed
Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk
Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses

Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses
Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary

Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary
Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood

Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood
King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown

King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown
King Charles new move shows he's not going to be forgiving Prince Harry video

King Charles new move shows he's not going to be forgiving Prince Harry
Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles