Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood

Rebel Wilson has made a heart-wrenching confession about her traumatizing childhood experience with her late father Warwick.



In a recent appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Monday, the 44-year-old actress revealed that her father’s unreliable behavior has notably affected her as a person and career as well.

“Why I have certain parts of my personality, and I do comedy, is because my dad had dodginess everywhere,” she told the host.

She further noted, “Alcoholism, addictions and also a mentality that is a bit dodgy. There is a dark side, and if I didn't have that I don't think I would be as interesting as a person.”

Rebel mentioned that her celebrity friends have different personalities as they have grown up in an untroubled environment, “I have friends in the industry that had awesome childhoods. To me, they come across as very vanilla in their work. They are just not as interesting.”

Moreover, in her recent memoir, Rebel recalled her childhood trauma and opened up about the physical abuse she faced at the hands of her father, who even threatened to "choke and throttle" her.

“He whips around violently like he might actually try to choke me, then and there. He's furious. It's like a switch has flipped,” she wrote in the memoir.