Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk

Jana Kramer makes stunning claims about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's drinking habits

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Singer Jana Kramer claims Travis Kelce's influence is making Taylor Swift drink more because she believes he is an alcoholic.

In her Whine Down podcast, she accused the NFL's tight end is never sober. "To me, he's always drunk," adding, "Every time I've ever seen a video he's just always drunk."

The One Tree Hill alum said she "hope[s]" the Grammy winner did not get affected by his alleged alcoholism.

However, the 40-year-old added, "I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep." She also brought up Travis's "aggression" by shouting at coach Andy Reid at the last Super Bowl.

Jana further noted, "And then I've just kind of heard things that I don't love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I'll default to."

She continued, I don't know, it's something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way."

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis have been dominating headlines since their whirlwind romance started in 2023.

