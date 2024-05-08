 

Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Prince Harry insensitivity towards Waleses revealed by Royal expert

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Prince Harry’s complaints are dubbed unimportant in front of the Corsica faced by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have played victims at the hands of the Royal Family in the past, are told Kate’s cancer is a real problem.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "As regards to William, that does appear to be a terminally damaged relationship. In a way, it seems the boot is now very much on the other foot. Previously it was Harry who was the 'victim' looking for an apology for all his perceived grievances.

"Now those grievances must seem utterly trivial, even to Harry, in the face of a very real problem: cancer. Catherine and William are involved in a frightening fight and I don't think they have the will or the strength to confront someone, even a brother, who picked a fight over issues that seem pathetic by comparison,” she noted.

