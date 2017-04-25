Names finalised for Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised names for the national team’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
The team will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed and include the following cricketers.
- Azhar Ali
- Babar Azam
- Shoaib Malik
- Ahmad Shahzad
- Fakhar Zaman
- Muhammad Hafeez
- Umar Akmal
- Imad Wasim
- Shahdab Khan
- Faheem Ashraf
- Muhammad Amir
- Hasan Ali
- Wahab Riaz
- Junaid Khan
The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy will be held in England and Wales between June 1-18. Bangladesh will be replacing West Indies in the tournament.
Pakistan will play their first match against India on June 4, followed by matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 7 and 12.