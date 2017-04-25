Names finalised for Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised names for the national team’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The team will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed and include the following cricketers.

Azhar Ali

Babar Azam

Shoaib Malik

Ahmad Shahzad

Fakhar Zaman

Muhammad Hafeez

Umar Akmal

Imad Wasim

Shahdab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Muhammad Amir

Hasan Ali

Wahab Riaz

Junaid Khan

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy will be held in England and Wales between June 1-18. Bangladesh will be replacing West Indies in the tournament.

Pakistan will play their first match against India on June 4, followed by matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 7 and 12.

