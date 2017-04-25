A peek into how Zaheer Khan proposed girlfriend amid IPL madness

Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge and the social media couldn’t resist having enough of the news.

While the Internet had a field day regarding the cricketer’s proposal, everyone had the same question in their mind that how come the cricketer managed to propose with the Indian Premier League season being at its peak.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

The ‘Chak De India’ star was herself in the dark about the big news, according to Sagarika, her beau even left her pleasantly surprised.

She in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror said that the two wanted to get away from the city as the couple had the luxury of two free days in between the matches.

The duo embarked on a one-day journey to Goa and that’s exactly where Zaheer popped the question -- in the most scenic of places.

Fans have long-adored the two’s relationship and now that the news is confirmed, the social media is all up for the big fat wedding ahead.

Sagarika also spilled beans regarding her big day, saying that the couple is yet to set a date as her fiance is quite occupied with the ongoing IPL matches.

The two garnered a lot of media attention when they were spotted together especially at the wedding of Indian player Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech.

#yuvihazel wedding marathon finally ends. Congratulations @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial . It's time to head back to the bay . A post shared by Zak Khan (@zakkhan34) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:18am PST

