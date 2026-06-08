Frankie Grande praises Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour at Tony Awards

Frankie Grande gushed over his younger sister Ariana Grande’s brand-new Eternal Sunshine tour while attending the 2026 Tony Awards, declaring her the absolute greatest live vocalist of our generation.

Speaking from the red carpet on Sunday, 7 June, the proud older brother admitted he is desperate to experience the highly anticipated show in person.

Although his Broadway commitments forced him to miss the tour's opening night, the theatre star revealed he already knows the concert series is a completely can't-miss event, even as he actively tries to avoid online spoilers regarding the many tricks and surprises Ariana has built into her performances.

The 44-year-old Big Brother alum confessed to E! News that he has been trying incredibly hard not to watch every single clip popping up online, though his excitement has occasionally gotten the better of him.

Grande reiterated his immense pride in his sister, describing her as an unbelievable artist and expressing his joy that she finally gets to showcase her full vocal and theatrical range to the world on this global trek.

Despite his eagerness to see the show, the performer wants to save the magic for a live environment, explaining that he plans to see the concert in about two weeks' time.

He joked that while he can wait, he simultaneously wishes he could be in two places at once, noting that if it had not been for the Tonys clash, he would have been right there in the audience for her opening night.

However, Grande wouldn't have changed his plans, stating he was deeply grateful to be at the ceremony, a milestone he described as a dream he has actively held since he was a little child.

The star is currently busy performing as Victor Garber in Titanique, a hit Titanic-inspired Broadway musical set to the music of Céline Dion, and he is reveling in the fact that both Grande siblings are currently showcasing their talents simultaneously.

Wearing a sailor-inspired look to the awards ceremony to match his current stage role, he fondly recalled a recent encounter with the real Victor Garber, who came to watch the musical.

Grande revealed that the veteran actor complimented his performance by telling him he gets to show everything he can do in this one show, prompting the proud sibling to note that it is officially time for the Grandes to show the world all of their tricks.