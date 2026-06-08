Video shows Morgan Wallen snatching phone from security guard

Morgan Wallen has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy after video footage emerged of him snatching a security guard's phone and throwing it across the stage during his concert in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The incident occurred at Acrisure Stadium during Wallen's Still the Problem tour, when the country singer appeared to take exception to being filmed by one of the venue's security guards.

In footage captured by a concert-goer and circulated online, the guard is seen holding her phone up behind her back to record Wallen performing.

He first gestured towards the phone before walking away, then turned back and pulled it from her hand, launching it dramatically across the stage.

A TikTok user who posted video of the incident offered some context, suggesting that a fan had passed her phone to the guard to hand to Wallen, who then threw it.

"I get it… security should be doing security things, but….," the user wrote, leaving the rest to the imagination.

The following night's Pittsburgh show was cancelled, though Wallen was quick to shut down any suggestion that the cancellation was connected to the phone incident.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, he explained that his team had consulted with local officials about strong winds in the area and advised calling the show off on safety grounds.

"I've been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air," he said, noting that his large stage setup "could become fatal" to people nearby in dangerous wind conditions.