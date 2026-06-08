80-year-old John Lithgow sets record at 2026 Tony Awards

John Lithgow has set a historic record at the 2026 Tony Awards, becoming the oldest man ever to win a competitive acting Tony at 80 years old.

The veteran star reached the milestone after winning the award for best leading actor in a play for his performance in Giant.

The previous record for the oldest male acting winner was held jointly by the late Dick Latessa, who won for Hairspray in 2003 at the age of 73, and André De Shields, who matched that age with his 2019 win for Hadestown.

De Shields, who is also 80 this year, was nominated again at this year's ceremony for his role as Old Deuteronomy in the revival Cats: The Jellicle Ball, but ultimately lost out to The Lost Boys star Ali Louis Bourzgui.

Lithgow's acclaimed performance in Giant, a gripping drama that explores the antisemitism of author Roald Dahl, also allowed him to break a second major record by opening up the longest gap between competitive acting Tony wins in the history of the awards.

A staggering 53 years have passed since his very first win in 1973, when he took home the trophy for featured actor in a play for The Changing Room.

This extraordinary span surpasses the previous record held by Angela Lansbury, who had a 43-year gap between 1966 and 2009, beating her mark by a full decade and putting him well ahead of other theatre icons like Patti LuPone at 42 years and Frank Langella at 41 years.

The historic victory marks the third career Tony Award for Lithgow, and it came at the expense of a highly competitive field of nominees.

He took home the prize over Nathan Lane, who was chasing his own fourth career win for Death of a Salesman, as well as fellow nominees Mark Strong in Oedipus, Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing, and Will Harrison in Punch.

Beyond the age and time records, this latest win also pushes Lithgow into an elite club of just four performers who have managed to win in three completely different acting categories.

Having now won for a featured play role, a leading musical performance for Sweet Smell of Success in 2002, and a leading play role, he joins Kevin Kline and Boyd Gaines as three-category winners, sitting just behind Audra McDonald, who is the only performer to triumph in four separate categories.

Taking to the stage to accept his milestone trophy, the legendary actor expressed immense gratitude for his lengthy career.

He told the audience that he feels like such a lucky actor, noting the amazing coincidence that his first Tony 53 years ago was for his Broadway debut in an English play that originated at London's Royal Court Theatre, the exact same venue where Giant began its journey.

Reflecting on having two Tonys with more than half a century between them, Lithgow shared that while he has worked with hundreds of fantastic theatre artists and experienced dozens of ecstatic moments on stage over the years, this current milestone has got to be one of the best.