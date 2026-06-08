How daughter Willow made Pink host Tony Awards 2026?

Pink gives shout out to 15-year-old daughter in Tony Awards opening monologue

Pink’s 15-year-old daughter, Willow, is the sole reason the global rock star agreed to host the 2026 Tony Awards, after giving her famous mother the essential stamp of approval to take the job.

Speaking about how the hosting gig came about, the 46-year-old Grammy winner revealed that her initial reaction to being asked to lead the 79th annual ceremony was to seek permission from her teenage daughter.

Pink admitted she felt a bit like an imposter since she has never actually performed on Broadway herself, which she felt was a fair requirement for the role.

However, when she put the question to Willow, the teenager was so incredibly excited about the prospect of landing a ticket to the star-studded event that Pink happily accepted the offer, despite feeling very nervous about pleasing her daughter, whom she describes as a notoriously tough crowd.

The mother-of-two hosted the ceremony at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, 7 June, and made sure to give Willow a sweet shout-out right at the start of her opening monologue.

Jokingly introducing herself as Broadway’s second-biggest fan right behind her daughter, the singer quipped to the star-studded audience that whilst she was not entirely sure where Willow was sitting in the massive venue, she definitely had not taken the hosting job just so her kid could score backstage Broadway selfies, before playfully confessing that they had already managed to sneak a few before the show.

It was a true family affair on the night, as Willow later joined her mother on the red carpet alongside Pink's husband, Carey Hart, and their nine-year-old son, Jameson.