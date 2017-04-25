Nisar approves new SOPs for delegates visiting Pakistan for hunting 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday approved new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) relating to transportation of delegates and their staff, who visit Pakistan for hunting purpose.

The SOPs, prepared by the Ministry of Interior, have been dispatched to the relevant ministries, foreign embassies in Pakistan and Pakistani Missions abroad.

According to the SOPs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide advance information about the staff of international delegates to the relevant departments one week before their arrival.

Similarly, regarding details about international guests and other important personalities, the concerned departments would be informed at least 72 hours before arrival.

The landing points for international flights coming to Pakistan with delegates and their staff for hunting purpose have also been identified in the SOPs.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Customs and local administration would ensure immigration, security and other necessary facilities at specified landing points to facilitate the delegates.

After suspension of all types of landing permits under the direction of the Minister for Interior, the foreigners must obtain visa to visit Pakistan and no foreigner would be allowed to enter without a visa and completing all required immigration process.

In the case of violation, legal action (which can be arrest) would be taken.

Under the new SOPs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be provided details about all such incoming flights to be cleared by FIA while relevant departments would designate Focal Persons.

