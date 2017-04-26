Print Story
Wasim Akram to join PTI Karachi rally on April 30

Wasim Akram to join PTI Karachi rally on April 30

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi said on Wednesday that legendary cricketer Wasim Akram will join his party’s Rights for Karachi campaign which would begin on April 30 in the city.

Ali Zaidi tweeted a picture of Wasim Akram, stated that the legendary cricketer would join party chairman Imran Khan on April 30.

Talking to Geo News, Wasim Akram rejected the rumours that he was joining PTI, saying that he was not joining any political party.

The former captain said that he will join the rally for the betterment of infrastructure of the port city.

Last week, PTI took to the streets to mobilise and invite the public for their grand rally, ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi March’, which is going to be led by Imran Khan.

