Identify who made Rs10bn offer, Marriyum tells Imran

ISLAMABAD. State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s statement where he alleged that he had been offered Rs10 billion to keep silent on Panama case, demanded to reveal the name of the person who made the offer.

“If you have even slight morality then you should name the one who made this offer to you”, she said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

She said that Imran Khan should provide evidence and only allegations are not sufficient.

Khan during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama case.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion... If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure this issue then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

She said that identifying the name is the responsibility of Imran Khan and it will be the test of his morality. She said Imran Khan should disclose the name of the persons, institutions or parties who offered him ten billion rupees.

She said that Imran Khan's allegation is totally baseless and is a continuation of his attitude of levelling baseless allegations against the personalities and institutions of the country.

She said that Imran Khan is trying to make the decision of the honourable judges controversial.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan always targets Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been elected the premiere three times by the people of Pakistan.

She said that the allegations that Imran Khan has been levelling during the past four years were rejected by the apex court.

