Rishi Kapoor slams young generation stars for skipping Vinod Khanna's funeral

WDWeb Desk

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who is quite famous for his straight forward and blunt style has recently slammed the new generation stars.

The Amar Akbar Anthony star and a close friend of Vinod Khanna shared a series of angry tweets as no young star of Bollywood attended Vinod's funeral.

The Kapoor and Sons actor didn't hesitate to thrash the stars for their absence and tweeted in anger.

The actor not only showed his disappointment at the film fraternity for attending the funeral in such small numbers but also called 'Chamcha' to those who attended Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash in large numbers night before the death of Vinod Khanna.

Rishi Kapoor earlier shared a picture of him with Vinod Khanna as a tribute to the departed actor.

He captioned the picture with, "Remembering the good times with you, Vinod. Thank you for being my friend.

