Qandeel Baloch biopic: ‘No comments for now,’ says Saba Qamar

Haseem uz Zaman

Social media networks regardless of its ups and downs offer fans of celebrities a game of guesses, and Saba Qamar’s Instagram account is no different.

The actress, who debuted in the Pakistani TV industry in 2005, has been posting a flurry of pictures showing her dolled up in vivid-coloured clothes and equally bright sunglasses… which leads us to think that something’s a-cooking in the stewpot!

“Really, who told you that?” she asked when Geo.tv spoke to her over the phone.

Of course, your Instagram posts, Saba! Let’s see what she has posted so far.

 

 

Sporting a turquoise jacket and round, white shades

 

 

Red specs and torn jeans

 

 

Huge… like YUGE black sunglasses

 

 

Is that tattoo similar to that of Qandeel’s? 

 

Oh and oh, the Lux Style Award winner was also seen with Indian film actress Pooja Bhatt and rocker Ali Azmat recently.

 

 

Are Bhatt and Ali Azmat in on this project too? Who knows?

“I guess you gotta wait till May 12 to see what all the hype is about,” says Qamar and so we shall.

Hindi Medium – Qamar’s Bollywood debut movie – comes out on May 12.

