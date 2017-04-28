Qandeel Baloch biopic: ‘No comments for now,’ says Saba Qamar

Social media networks regardless of its ups and downs offer fans of celebrities a game of guesses, and Saba Qamar’s Instagram account is no different.

The actress, who debuted in the Pakistani TV industry in 2005, has been posting a flurry of pictures showing her dolled up in vivid-coloured clothes and equally bright sunglasses… which leads us to think that something’s a-cooking in the stewpot!

“Really, who told you that?” she asked when Geo.tv spoke to her over the phone.

Of course, your Instagram posts, Saba! Let’s see what she has posted so far.

On the sets of #sabaqamar #Khi #characterrole #biopic #megaproject A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Sporting a turquoise jacket and round, white shades

Work hard in silence,let success make the noise! #sabaqamar #characterrole #Biopic #khi #rebel A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Red specs and torn jeans

Pani phenk dun gi #Sabaqamar #khi #friends #offday A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Huge… like YUGE black sunglasses

Good night A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Is that tattoo similar to that of Qandeel’s?

Oh and oh, the Lux Style Award winner was also seen with Indian film actress Pooja Bhatt and rocker Ali Azmat recently.

Off to Khi #sabaqamar #Aliazmat #poojabhatt A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Are Bhatt and Ali Azmat in on this project too? Who knows?

“I guess you gotta wait till May 12 to see what all the hype is about,” says Qamar and so we shall.

Hindi Medium – Qamar’s Bollywood debut movie – comes out on May 12.

