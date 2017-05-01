Three die after drinking toxic liquor in Jhang

JHANG: Three people died while one was left in a critical condition after drinking toxic liquor in Bhabharana area of Jhang.

According to the police, Riaz, a resident of Faisalabad, went to visit his cousin Shabbir alias Sunny in Bhabharana where they along with their friends, Arshad Ansari and Azam, allegedly drank toxic liquor. Subsequently, Ansari died on the spot while the other three were taken to the district headquarters hospital where Azam and Shabbir also died. Riaz was in a critical condition, but was being treated.

The local police arrested the alleged drug seller who, they said, had also consumed toxic liquor.

In December 2016, at least 34 people died in a similar incident in Toba Tek Singh.

Dozens of others were under treatment at different hospitals, after drinking toxic liquor, a police spokesperson had told the media.

Police had arrested four persons for brewing and selling toxic liquor during an event.

Read: Death toll from toxic liquor rises to 34 in Toba Tek Singh

Deaths caused by toxic liquor are not an uncommon occurrence in Pakistan.

In Karachi, 32 people had died in four days after consuming the low-quality liquid.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Joint Director Dr Seemi Jamali had told Geo News, they deceased had died after drinking homemade liquor.

Read: 32 die in four days after consuming toxic liquor in Karachi

0



0





