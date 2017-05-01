MQM’s vote bank not divided, claims Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar on Monday said that the party’s vote bank is not divided, adding that if a change in Pakistan occurred it will be through the MQM-P’s platform.

The MQM-P chief was addressing a workers’ convention in Punjab. He said that to make the local bodies system powerful, the party would approach the Supreme Court or high court.

Sattar said that he welcomed Imran Khan’s statement, which supported MQM-P’s stance over powers of the local government’s representatives.

He said that the party’s campaign is to empower people and local bodies’ institutions, and if they are weak then democracy in the country does not have a future.

He said that his party clinched 17 seats from Karachi in the National Assembly, and this time would get 18 seats.

He also gave a friendly advice to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that he should avoid conflict and take measures that dispel the impression that the institutions are in disagreement.

