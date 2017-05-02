Social media having field day over Priyanka’s bizarre Met Gala gown

Met Gala is the event of the year when celebrities try to adhere to a theme while flaunting bold and risqué looks at the same time.
Indian actress Priyanka who transitioned to Hollywood some time back donned a brown raincoat with a long spreading tail.
The concept behind the dress, albeit unique, brought the social media to a stir.
People started having a field day, photoshopping Priyanka’s dress into bizarre and strange backgrounds.
.@NASA Finally, Khaleesi became queen of Meereen.#GameofThrones #PriyankaChopra #metgala2017 pic.twitter.com/1Z87tkj3Sv— No One™ (@sanmistryious) May 2, 2017
#PriyankaChopra malai chai— Shikha Prasad (@imshikha) May 2, 2017
By far the best meme I've seen! pic.twitter.com/w82dzr39tj
Keep your car safe from dust and scratches.#PriyankaChopra on wheels pic.twitter.com/XXV4B1MKwo— HinduismGlance (@hinduismglance) May 2, 2017
#RCB Hires #PriyankaChopra to provide cover protection— Pravin Kumar (@pravin3088) May 2, 2017
to every #IPL Match during rains. pic.twitter.com/p7NmPG4aMK