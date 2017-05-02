Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Social media having field day over Priyanka’s bizarre Met Gala gown

Met Gala is the event of the year when celebrities try to adhere to a theme while flaunting bold and risqué looks at the same time.

Indian actress Priyanka who transitioned to Hollywood some time back donned a brown raincoat with a long spreading tail.

The concept behind the dress, albeit unique, brought the social media to a stir.

People started having a field day, photoshopping Priyanka’s dress into bizarre and strange backgrounds.

