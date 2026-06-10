Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite 15 years after ‘Harry Potter’ finale

Hogwarts nostalgia just hit Broadway season – and fans are eating it up.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were spotted together again at the 2026 Tony Awards after-party hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore at The Carlyle, marking another mini Harry Potter reunion nearly 15 years after the saga wrapped.

Radcliffe showed up as a nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor for Every Brilliant Thing, where he plays The Narrator.

Meanwhile, Felton was there in full theater mode, celebrating Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, even though the show did not land a nomination.

But honestly, nobody was talking about awards for long – the photos of the two together did the rounds almost instantly.

Felton has been back in his Draco Malfoy shoes since November 2025, returning to Cursed Child in a movie that sent Potterheads into a frenzy. The response was to strong he extended his Broadway run twice, now locked in through at least November 2026.

This is not even their first recent reunion. The pair were also seen together in December 2025 at a screening of Radcliffe’s Merrily We Roll Along film in New York City, keeping the post-Potter friendship very much alive.

Radcliffe, meanwhile, has been stacking up wins beyond wizardry – including a Tony Award and a growing slate of projects, plus another film coming up alongside Merrily co-star Jonathan Groff.

And if that was not enough nostalgia for one year, Radcliffe recently teased his favourite, and least favourite, Harry Potter film – and yes, fans are still arguing about it.

One thing’s clear: the Boy Who Lived and Draco Malfoy night have left Hogwarts, but they are still very much sharing the same spotlight.