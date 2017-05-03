CJCSC awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest military award

RAWALPINDI: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was conferred with King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence, the highest military award of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also called on General Abdur Rehman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces at Jeddah.

Regional security issues and matters of bilateral interests were discussed during the meeting.

King Salman appreciated Pakistan's fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region

