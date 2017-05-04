Issues between military and civilians on Dawn leaks resolved: Rafique

KARACHI: Federal Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that issues between the civil and military leadership over Dawn leaks have been resolved.

Speaking in Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Rafique said, “Ahsan Iqbal have said on this issue that it would be resolved in a day or two, in my knowledge the issue has been resolved. The contact didn’t break for even a moment. The meeting on this issue had been on every relevant forum.”

He said that the armed forces—serving and retired—want establishment and promotion of democracy.

“There are many times when it appears that we are in conflict but in reality, we are not,” he said. “We have our objection over the tweet but it cannot become a basis of divide- neither it will. Unfortunately, there are certain elements in Pakistan who are always desiring to see a clash between institutions.”

Rafique said that the civil-military relations improved during the respective tenures of General Raheel Sharif and General Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani.

He further said: “There is no ideal democracy in Pakistan – we are going through a special period – so the biggest responsibility in sustaining the system lies on the elected democratic party so that the country remains stable.

“The democratic parties have to show restraint and patience and we have to give a way – and this is exactly why we gave a way to Musharraf.”

Rafique said that the Director General ISPR is a professional soldier who wouldn’t even think of snubbing a democratically elected Prime Minister.

“We don’t have to clash on the law and constitution. Politicians have to show flexibility and hopefully, we will pass through this time.”

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz have filed a petition against Imran Khan in the Supreme Court in reaction to his role in the Panama leaks proceedings.

0



0





