Deepika, Katrina’s sweet exchange of words puts rivalry rumours to rest

Rivalries between contemporaries are not uncommon, especially when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour, the B-town, where competition runs an all-time high.

Fortunately for fans, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif albeit being contemporaries in the industry, are full of praises for each other.

Deepika recently made a special appearance in Bollywood film ‘Raabta’. The song which makes one reminiscent of a similar number in ‘Agent Vinod’ shows Deepika setting the floor on fire in a black dress.

At an event, Katrina was asked if she had seen Deepika’s fiery performance to which she responded in affirmative.

"I love it. She looks great. It is a Yay!", the Times of India quoted her as saying.

When the ‘Piku’ actress came to know about the praise she reciprocated in the same manner, much to the fans' delight.

"I think compliments are always great especially when it comes from your contemporaries and I have always appreciated what she has done with her career," Deepika said.

Well, that dose of sweetness sufficed to put the rivalry rumours to rest and proved that even competitors can be a good sport.

