Taylor Swift makes history by joining Songwriters Hall of Fame at 36

Taylor Swift unlocked another professional achievement ahead of her rumoured wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Blank Space hitmaker made history by becoming the youngest female artist to get inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Accompanied by her parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, her future mother in law Donna Kelce and her fiancé, the 36-year-old pop icon attended the ceremony on Thursday, June 11.

The latest outing marked the Eras Tour mastermind’s third consecutive major appearance after she graced the premiere of Toy Story 5 on June 9 and watched the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10.

Linda Moran, the CEO and president of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, made the occasion more memorable for the Cruel Summer chart-topper with a sweet shout out.

"Taylor Swift received our Hal David Starlight Award in 2010,” she said. “She's now being inducted. She's the youngest female to be inducted. And Stevie Wonder beat her out because he was 13 when he started. She was 15. Taylor, all I can say is I hope that you're working on the Johnny Mercer next.”

While Swift is the youngest female artist, the only younger inductee in the organization's history is Stevie Wonder, who entered at age 32.

It is pertinent to note that if the Fate of Ophelia singer gets the Johnny Mercer award at any time in the next 15 years, she’ll set a new record as the youngest recipient of that award.

That distinction is currently held by Billy Joel, who was 52 when he was honoured in 2001. The youngest woman to receive that award is Carole King, who was 60 when she was honoured in 2002.

For the unversed, the Johnny Mercer Award is the highest honour given by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, reserved for an already-inducted songwriter or songwriting team whose body of work represents an exceptional, enduring standard of excellence in songwriting.

Notably, a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for SHOF induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Swift’s first single, Tim McGraw, was released in June 2006, so she just made it this year.