Matt Damon breaks silence on new Bourne film

Jason Bourne may have disappeared from movie screens, but Matt Damon insists the former CIA operative is not retired just yet.

A decade after Jason Bourne hit theaters, Damon revealed that conversations about bringing the action franchise back never really stopped – they just have not cracked the right story.

“We're always looking to try to get another one of those because we loved it, everyone who worked on them,” Damon told Parade. “So there’s always some attempt going on to write, to come up with a new story. So if you have anything, let us know.”

That’s right – Hollywood’s favourite amnesiac spy is apparently crowdsourcing ideas.

Despite years of speculation, a sixth Bourne movie has struggled to get off the ground. In 2023, reports surfaced that director Edward Berger was developing a new installment, though no script or cast was attached at the time.

The franchise has survived without Damon before. Jeremy Renner stepped into the Bourne universe with The Bourne Legacy, while the TV series Treadstone explored the shadowy world behind the program that created Bourne.

Still, for many fans, Damon remains the face of the franchise.

One major question mark is director Paul Greengrass, who helped shape some of the series’ most acclaimed chapters. While Greengrass returned for 2016’s Jason Bourne, he’s since made it clear he’s ready to move on.

“Not for me, they need somebody younger, I've done my bit. But I hope they get somebody great and young to do it, I think they're in the process.”

For now, Bourne’s future remains a mystery. But if Damon has his way, the next mission briefing could arrive sooner rather than later.