Lee Andrews accused of spinning tall tales in jail, inmate claims

Lee also told fellow prisoners that he was deprived of daylight and left in a dark room

Lee Andrews is reportedly telling people inside the jail that his wife, Katie Price, would give him cash, as a fellow prisoner has revealed the businessman's strange behaviour behind bars.

It comes after Katie refused to pay £140,000 reportedly needed to help secure her jailed husband's release. She has even been urged to set up a GoFundMe page.

According to an inmate inside the same prison where Lee is being held, he has been bragging to other inmates that he was arrested in the middle of an arms deal near the Abu Dhabi border when authorities apprehended him according to The Sun.

Lee also told fellow prisoners that he was deprived of daylight and left in a dark room.

Sharing how they think Lee has 'quite the mouth on him,' the inmate told the publication: 'Not everyone thinks he is credible, and some of us have been sharing notes about his stories as they keep changing.

'He's a strange man. He was bragging that Katie was going to give him cash, but no one knows if she has or not.'

The inmate added that Lee has given off 'this wheeler-dealer bravado' rather than 'swagger'.

Meanwhile, sources told the DailyMail that Katie's family is deeply concerned about her mental health.