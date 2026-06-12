Dwayne Johnson recalls getting cancer news amid ‘Jumanji' press

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he faced a terrifying cancer scare earlier this year, which directly coincided with his high-profile Jumanji press duties at CinemaCon.

The Hollywood star discovered a lump on his body and managed to see a doctor on the morning of his scheduled trip to Las Vegas.

His doctor examined the lump and explained it was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube, but warned that it could also be cancer.

When the doctor asked about his schedule for the day, Johnson mentioned his packed, all-day Jumanji event, leading the physician to advise that he get an ultrasound first thing the following morning.

The actor opened up about the immense emotional strain of the ordeal during a wide-ranging cover story interview with Esquire magazine

Johnson recalled having to live with that terrifying uncertainty for 24 hours while remaining completely "on" for the public, joking around and delivering speeches throughout the event.

Fortunately, the actor confirmed that he is perfectly okay, as the subsequent medical scans proved he was only suffering from epididymitis rather than cancer.