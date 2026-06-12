Dwayne Johnson shares his political preference: 'No endorsement'

Dwayne Johnson has made his position on political endorsements crystal clear, and he is not changing his mind any time soon.

The actor and producer told Esquire that he has learned, through hard experience, to keep his political views entirely to himself.

"What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep, need, not want, the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It's art. It's storytelling. I've learned I'm going to keep my politics to myself," he said.

The lesson came at a cost.

Johnson revealed to Fox News in 2024 that he regretted endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020, saying the decision caused division among his fanbase, something he had no intention of repeating.

"My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box."

His distaste for political discourse runs deeper than just the endorsement question.

"Politics is omnipresent and it's forever. I don't like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullshit that comes with it," he told Esquire.

He was careful to leave some room for honest conversation, acknowledging that there are moments when difficult topics need to be addressed and that he is willing to admit when he is wrong, but the days of lending his considerable platform to a political candidate appear to be firmly behind him.

For one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, with a global following that spans demographics and borders, the calculation is clearly simple: the main thing is the work, and nothing is worth getting in the way of that.