Shakira sings 'Dai Dai' at FIFA World Cup, plus J Alvin, Tyla, and more

A star-studded set of performers kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off.

For the opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11, Shakira served as the headliner as she returned to the World Cup stage for the fourth time. The Colombian superstar performed her new song, Dai Dai, alongside rapper Burna Boy.

However, she wasn’t the only artist to perform.

Mexican pop star Belinda and cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules performed their song Por Ella. Colombian singer J Balvin and rapper Ryan Castro teamed up to perform a medley of their hits, including Que Calor and Una A La Vez. Balvin also performed I Like It, his song with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean performed his official FIFA World Cup track Partidazo. Also performing are Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez and pop-punk band Maná.

Meanwhile, South African singer Tyla performed the South African national anthem as her home country faces off against Mexico.

The star-studded performance was just one of three opening ceremony shows set for this year. Canada’s opening ceremony on June 12 will feature performances by Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Alanis Morissette, and more. Meanwhile, the US opening ceremony on the same day will feature Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, and more.