‘Love Story' Paul Anthony Kelly gets cast in ‘Housemaid's Secret'

Paul Anthony Kelly, who made his name playing John F. Kennedy Jr. in the mini-series Love Story, has been cast in The Housemaid's Secret, marking his film debut.

Kelly joins a cast that already includes Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst and Michele Morrone in the sequel to 2025's breakout thriller The Housemaid.

Based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, the film picks up with Sweeney's character Millie taking on a new housekeeping position for a woman she is never permitted to see, only to find herself drawn into secrets far darker than anything she has encountered before.

The original film became one of the more remarkable commercial stories of recent years, earning $400 million globally against a budget of just $35 million.

Lionsgate is now looking to build a full franchise around McFadden's work, with a third novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, already in line for adaptation.

Director Paul Feig returns for the sequel alongside screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book.

Production is set to begin later this year, with a theatrical release planned for 17 December 2027.

For Kelly, the casting represents a significant step.

Following Love Story, he is also set to appear in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, meaning his transition from television to the big screen is happening at considerable pace.