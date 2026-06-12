Lewis Hamilton sports new hairdo before Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has debuted a dramatic new look ahead of the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix, leaving his signature braids down as he arrived at the paddock.

The 41-year-old Ferrari driver, who may now have to contend with a bit of helmet hair during the race weekend, unveiled the long locks flowing past his shoulders at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which serves as the seventh stop on this year's Formula 1 calendar.

Stepping out just one week after securing a second-place finish in Monaco on Sunday, 7 June, the British racing icon paired his new hairstyle with a red Ferrari team cap, a red Ferrari shirt tucked into oversized camouflage trousers, and matching red trainers.

He finished off the high-fashion ensemble with black sunglasses, diamond jewellery, and a pair of black watches.

Away from his impressive speeds on the track, Hamilton also recently addressed his highly discussed relationship with 45-year-old reality star Kim Kardashian for the very first time.

Speaking to the media at a post-race press conference during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, four months after the pair first sparked intense romance rumours, the driver praised the SKIMS founder for her presence in his corner.

He told reporters that it was amazing to have her there to offer her support, alongside an incredible turnout from his wider circle of friends.

Hamilton gushed about the positive influence she has on his life, concluding that it is amazing to have good people supporting you and noting that she does that for him every day.