Ethan Slater spotted first time after Ariana Grande break up

Ethan Slater has made his first public appearance since news broke of his split from Ariana Grande, stepping out in New York City just days after the end of their nearly three-year relationship.

The Wicked star, 34, was spotted at Shakespeare in the Park's Romeo and Juliet at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park on Thursday, 11 June.

He kept his look relaxed, white T-shirt, black trousers, white trainers and a silver chain, as he walked the green carpet at the event.

The outing came just days after PEOPLE confirmed that Slater and Grande, 32, had quietly parted ways some months ago.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," a source told the outlet.

"They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months."

Grande, meanwhile, is very much in work mode.

Her Eternal Sunshine tour kicked off on 6 June, her first run of shows since 2019, and she has her new album Petal due on 31 July.

Sources close to the singer described her as focused and in good spirits ahead of the tour's launch.

"She's seemed very happy. It's all been very positive vibes," one insider said.

"Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited."

Another source noted that she had been "all about work" this spring, pouring herself into preparations. "Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her."

Grande and Slater first met on the set of Wicked in 2022, with their relationship becoming public in July 2023.

They went Instagram official in November 2024 and supported each other's work throughout, Slater celebrated her Oscar nomination for Wicked in January 2025, and Grande publicly congratulated him when his off-Broadway play Marcel on the Train concluded its run in March.

Thursday's appearance suggests Slater is doing just fine, relaxed, unbothered and back on the New York cultural circuit where he has always been most at home.