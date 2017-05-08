Print Story
Cheating mafia crackdown: CTD arrests four suspects

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested on Monday four suspects for their involvement in leaking intermediate examination papers, according to sources.

They identity of the suspects has to be revealed yet.

According to the sources, the CTD were investigating four groups on WhatsApp where the leaked examination papers were being exchanged. Through the groups, the officials were able to trace a Facebook IP of a suspect.

Read more: Question paper for intermediate physics exam leaked in Karachi

On May 6, the question paper for a physics exam to be conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was leaked.

Earlier, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II also reached candidates before time. Six exam question papers have been leaked this year.

Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised questions over lackluster management, corrupt administration, and the use of innovative methods by the cheating mafia.

Read more: Candidates caught copying answers from WhatsApp group during exam in Karachi

After cases of leaked exams papers surfaced, the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah handed over the investigation to Sindh Police’s CTD.

Additional Inspector-General Sanaullah Abbasi told Geo News that a two-member team has been formed, headed by DIG CTD Amir Farooqui, to lead the find out the culprits behind the cheating mafia in the province. 

